export async function uploadImageBlob(blob: File, fileName: string) { console.log(blob) client.assets.upload('image', blob, { contentType: 'image/jpeg', filename: fileName }) .then(() => { console.log('upload success')}) .catch((err) => { console.log(err)}); }

• OK It turns out that, I was sending the BLOB via URL to the function and that was the problem. Leaving the code here in case someone gets the same err. Hello, I am trying to upload an image with javascript client but getting the following error. Anybody gets the same error before? The blob is the File object where I get from react dropzone.