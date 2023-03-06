Error using createClient in Sanity and Typescript code

user E

Hello All... new to Sanity and Typescript so there is probably an obvious answer, but I'm getting this error: TypeError: Object(...) is not a function using this code import { createClient } from '/client' import type { ClientConfig } from '/client';export async function *getIgnoredHandles*() {const config:= { projectId: 'project id',dataset: 'production',useCdn: false,// set toto fetch from edge cache apiVersion: '2023-03-03',// use current date (YYYY-MM-DD) to target the latest API version }const client = *createClient*(config);const response = await client.*fetch*('*[_type == "ignoredHandles"]');const ignoredHandles: *IgnoredHandle*[] = response.*map*((handle: any) => ({id: handle.id,handle: handle.handle,datereview: handle.datereview}));return ignoredHandles;export interface{ id: string;handle: string;datereview: string;