Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Error when adding custom object to block content annotations in Sanity V3

1 replies
Last updated: Sep 26, 2022
Hello!I’m editing the annotations in the block content to support external links and other custom objects in the new V3.
Since I’m using GraphQL, I can’t have any inline objects and all objects need to be defined globally. So I created a type externalLink as:


export default {
  name: 'externalLink',
  title: 'External Link',
  type: 'object',
  liveEdit: false, 
  fields: [
    {
      title: 'URL',
      name: 'href',
      type: 'url',
    },
  ]
}
I added this type to the schema. but when I want to place it in the annotations of my block Content, I get the following error:


Error: Could not resolve jsonType of undefined. No parent type found
Error: Could not resolve jsonType of undefined. No parent type found
    at isJSONTypeOf (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-TA2UENNL.js?v=47494152:83241:11>)
    at <http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-TA2UENNL.js?v=47494152:83366:24>
    at Array.map (&lt;anonymous&gt;)
    at validateAnnotations (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-TA2UENNL.js?v=47494152:83357:22>)
    at validateMarks (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-TA2UENNL.js?v=47494152:83306:19>)
    at validateBlockType (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-TA2UENNL.js?v=47494152:83271:13>)
    at visitors.reduce._problems (<http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-TA2UENNL.js?v=47494152:83585:19>)
    at Array.reduce (&lt;anonymous&gt;)
    at <http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-TA2UENNL.js?v=47494152:83584:21>
    at <http://localhost:3333/node_modules/.vite/deps/chunk-TA2UENNL.js?v=47494152:83599:40>

And this is my BlockEditor code:

export default {
  title: 'Block Editor',
  name: 'blockEditor',
  type: 'array',
  of: [
    {
      title: 'Block',
      type: 'block',
      styles: [
        {title: 'Normal', value: 'normal'},
        {title: 'H2', value: 'h2'},
        {title: 'H3', value: 'h3'},
        {title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote'},
      ],
      lists: [{title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet'}],
      marks: {
        decorators: [
          {title: 'Strong', value: 'strong'},
          {title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em'},
        ],
        annotations: [
          {
            type: 'externalLink'
          }
        ],
      },
    },
    {
      type: 'image',
      name: 'image',
      options: {
        hotspot: true,
      }
    },
    {
      name: 'line',
      title: 'Line',
      type: 'line',
    },
  ],
}

This example shows me that it is possible (in V2), so my question is, what am I doing wrong here?
[I’m using version 3.0.1-dev-preview.0]
Sep 26, 2022, 5:07 AM
Hey
user M
! We're handling V3 support on Github Discussions .
Sep 26, 2022, 5:17 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.