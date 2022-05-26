Error when creating new document type in Desk tool

export default { name: 'description', title: 'Description', type: 'array', of: [ { lists: [ { title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet' }, { title: 'Numbered', value: 'number' } ], marks: { annotations: [ // Product { name: 'annotationProduct', type: 'annotationProduct' }, // Email { name: 'annotationLinkEmail', type: 'annotationLinkEmail' }, // Internal link { name: 'annotationLinkInternal', type: 'annotationLinkInternal' }, // URL { name: 'annotationLinkExternal', type: 'annotationLinkExternal' } ], decorators: [ { title: 'Italic', value: 'em' }, { title: 'Strong', value: 'strong' } ] }, // Inline blocks of: [{ type: 'blockInlineProduct' }, { type: 'blockInlineProductMarginalia' }], styles: [ { title: 'Heading', value: 'h2' }, { title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote' } ], type: 'block' }, // Custom blocks { name: 'blockImage', type: 'blockImage' }, { name: 'blockProduct', type: 'blockProduct' } ] }