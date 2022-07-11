Skip to content
Error when creating new location document in Sanity Studio

11 replies
Last updated: Jul 11, 2022
I'm getting the following error immediately after trying to create a new 
location
document in Sanity Studio (v2.30.1).

Unknown document type: *
This document has the schema type *, which is not defined as a type in the local content studio schema.

Here is the JSON representation of the document:
{
  "_type": "location"
}
Creating new 
location
documents has worked before (I have many existing 
location
documents up already).I'm not sure what I changed to cause this error.
Any insights as to what's going on (what is 
*
referring to?) or how to debug this would be greatly appreciated!
Jul 8, 2022, 10:34 PM
How are you importing that document into your schema?
Jul 8, 2022, 10:37 PM
I'm importing the 
location
document the same as my other documents like this (
location
is at the top):

// Document types → Page Related
import location from './documents/location'
import menu from './documents/menu'
import menuSpecial from './documents/menu-special'
import groupLocation from './documents/group-location'
import groupMenu from './documents/group-menu'
import groupVenueArea from './documents/group-venue-area'
import brand from './documents/brand'
import redirect from './documents/redirect'
import tag from './documents/tag'
import category from './documents/category'
import post from './documents/post'
import postTag from './documents/post-tag'
import event from './documents/event'
import partnership from './documents/partnership'
Then utilizing the imports as below (partial snippet):


export default createSchema({
  // The name of our schema
  name: 'content',

  types: schemaTypes.concat([
    /* ----------------- */
    /* 1: Document types */

    // Meta
    page,
    generalSettings,
    promoSettings,
    headerSettings,
    footerSettings,
    seoSettings,
    navMenu,

    // Page Related
    location,
    menu,
    menuSpecial,
    groupLocation,
    groupMenu,
    groupVenueArea,
    brand,
    redirect,
    tag,
    category,
    post,
    postTag,
    event,
    partnership,
...
Jul 8, 2022, 10:40 PM
Here's my entire 
schema.js
if that helps
Jul 8, 2022, 10:42 PM
I've already tried simplifying the 
location
document to a single basic "Title" string field, to see if this error is related to an error in my document schema file, but still the error persists when creating new 
location
documents.
Other documents (like 
post
for blog posts) throw the same error, however most other document types in the project (e.g. 
tag
) work as expected with no errors upon creation.
Jul 8, 2022, 10:44 PM
That doesn't look like it should be causing any problems. What does the location document schema look like?
Jul 8, 2022, 11:34 PM
Also, what version of the Studio are you running?
Jul 8, 2022, 11:39 PM
The 
location
document type is rather large, so it's broken up into multiple JS files. Here's all the related files:
Jul 9, 2022, 12:23 AM
Here's a quick screencast of the error. Interesting (to me) that the JSON changes from 
"_type": "*"
to 
"_type": "location"
quickly after.
Jul 9, 2022, 12:32 AM
Versions from `package.json`:

    "@sanity/base": "^2.30.1",
    "@sanity/cli": "^2.30.2",
    "@sanity/color-input": "^2.30.1",
    "@sanity/components": "^2.14.0",
    "@sanity/core": "^2.30.2",
    "@sanity/dashboard": "^2.30.1",
    "@sanity/default-layout": "^2.30.1",
    "@sanity/default-login": "^2.30.1",
    "@sanity/desk-tool": "^2.30.1",
    "@sanity/production-preview": "^2.29.3",
    "@sanity/rich-date-input": "^2.0.9",
    "@sanity/vision": "^2.30.1",
Jul 9, 2022, 12:34 AM
We ended up figuring it out:
In the 
desk/restaurants.js
file, I had failed to put a 
schemaType('location')
for the children:

export const restaurantsMenu = S.listItem()
  .title('Restaurants')
  .id('restaurants')
  .child(
    S.list()
      .title('Restaurants')
      .items([
        S.listItem()
          .title('Locations')
          .child(
            S.documentTypeList('location').child((documentId) =&gt;
              S.document()
                .documentId(documentId)
                .schemaType('location') // ← This was missing
                .views(standardViews)
            )
          )
          .icon(Storefront),
...
The new desk structure with 
.schemaType('location')
on the 
child()
element allows making new documents without error.
Odd how it worked before, though...
🤔
Thanks for your help
user M
Jul 11, 2022, 6:17 PM
AH, I'm so glad you were able to figure it out! I was just preparing to build out a version of this for testing, so your timing is perfect 😅 !
Jul 11, 2022, 6:20 PM

