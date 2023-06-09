error was thrown while trying to get your preview url: An error occurred while resolving `resolveProductionUrl`: client.fetch is not a function. (In ‘client.fetch(

*`*[_id == $postId][0].slug.current`,*

{postId: document._id}

)’, ‘client.fetch’ is undefined

productionUrl: async (prev, context) => { // context includes the client and other details const {client, dataset, document} = context if (document._type.includes('page')) { const slug = await client.fetch( `*[_id == $postId][0].slug.current`, {postId: document._id} ) console.log(document._id) const params = new URLSearchParams() params.set('preview', 'true') params.set('dataset', dataset) return `<https://my-domain.com/${slug}?${params}>` } return prev },

Hi everyone Im trying to generate a link to a production environment for preview in studio v3. Im using this guideBut I keep getting the error:My code looks like this: