sanity graphql deploy

Error: Request returned HTTP 401 at getUrlHeaders (~/sanity-studio/node_modules/sanity/lib/_chunks/deployApiAction-c71b2e2b.js:61:19) at async getCurrentSchemaProps (~/sanity-studio/node_modules/sanity/lib/_chunks/deployApiAction-c71b2e2b.js:1865:17) at async Object.deployGraphQLApiAction [as default] (~/sanity-studio/node_modules/sanity/lib/_chunks/deployApiAction-c71b2e2b.js:1693:9)

Hey! I can't runcurrently... I am getting this error when I try to run it:It was working fine a few days ago. Anyone knows what could be the issue?