Error while configuring sanity-plugin-intl-input

25 replies
Last updated: Feb 9, 2021

https://www.sanity.io/plugins/sanity-plugin-intl-input the doku links on this page dont work for me

Feb 9, 2021, 11:32 AM

They won’t as that’s the readme from the git repo that’s been put there. The links work from that https://github.com/LiamMartens/sanity-plugin-intl-input

Feb 9, 2021, 11:39 AM

oh nice awesome found it thanks, can you maybe also tell me how i do point 4 in the installation guide?

Feb 9, 2021, 11:48 AM

4.Add the configuration file in your studio's config folder. It should be called 

intl-input.json
 and needs to be an empty object 
{}
 (or you can copy the default one if it was not automatically added).

Feb 9, 2021, 11:48 AM

i dont know what configuration file they are talking about

Feb 9, 2021, 11:48 AM

add that file to the config directory.

Feb 9, 2021, 11:49 AM

what that file?

Feb 9, 2021, 11:49 AM

which file

Feb 9, 2021, 11:49 AM

intl-input.json

Feb 9, 2021, 11:49 AM

with the contents 

{}

Feb 9, 2021, 11:49 AM

just an empty file?

Feb 9, 2021, 11:49 AM

o.o worked...

Feb 9, 2021, 11:50 AM

consider me dazzle

Feb 9, 2021, 11:50 AM

d

Feb 9, 2021, 11:50 AM
Feb 9, 2021, 11:53 AM

&lt;#&lt; sanity.projectTitle &gt;#&gt;
i tried to setup the project, however the lines above are not recognized...

Feb 9, 2021, 12:26 PM

they dont propagate through the project correctly

Feb 9, 2021, 12:26 PM

i think

Feb 9, 2021, 12:26 PM

do u have any tips?

Feb 9, 2021, 12:27 PM

I didn’t setup the project. I just used some of the code.

Feb 9, 2021, 12:34 PM

oh okey^^

Feb 9, 2021, 12:34 PM

never mind then^^

Feb 9, 2021, 12:34 PM

i used the schema defs and the logic for including it in my docs.

Feb 9, 2021, 12:35 PM

I’m doing document level.

Feb 9, 2021, 12:35 PM

okey, did u use the documentTranslation.js and language.js too?

Feb 9, 2021, 1:01 PM

yes you need those to link your items.

Feb 9, 2021, 1:01 PM

