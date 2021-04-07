Error with "async function*" when following Sanity CLI instructions

Hi there,I was trying to follow the instructions at:https://www.sanity.io/docs/getting-started-with-sanity-cli
I get an error to do with "async function*". Is there some tool I need to upgrade to a later version? See log below.
npm install -g @sanity/cli
/usr/local/bin/sanity -> /usr/local/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity
+ @sanity/cli@2.7.4
updated 1 package in 1.39s
bigmac:sanity chrisbulcock$ sanity init
You're setting up a new project!
We'll make sure you have an account with Sanity.io
. Then we'llinstall an open-source JS content editor that connects to
the real-time hosted API on Sanity.io
. Hang on.
Press ctrl + C at any time to quit.
Prefer web interfaces to terminals?
You can also set up best practice Sanity projects with
your favorite frontends on https://sanity.io/create
Looks like you already have a Sanity-account. Sweet!
? Select project to use kayaking [5cf43c4z]
? Select dataset to use Create new dataset
? Dataset name: ds
? Choose dataset visibility – this can be changed later Public (world readable)✔️
Creating dataset? Project output path: /Users/chrisbulcock/Projects/sanity/y
? Select project template E-commerce (schema + sample data)
? Upload a sampling of products to go with your e-commerce schema? Yes✔️
Bootstrapping files from template✔️
Resolving latest module versions✔️
Creating default project files✔️
Saved lockfile
/Users/chrisbulcock/Projects/sanity/y/node_modules/readdir-glob/index.js:62
async function* exploreWalkAsync(dir, path, followSyslinks, useStat, shouldSkip, strict) {
^
SyntaxError: Unexpected token *
at Object.<anonymous> (~/Projects/sanity/y/node_modules/archiver/lib/core.js:9:
12)