Error with "async function*" when following Sanity CLI instructions

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

✔️

:9:

Hi there, I was trying to follow the instructions at: https://www.sanity.io/docs/getting-started-with-sanity-cli I get an error to do with "async function*". Is there some tool I need to upgrade to a later version? See log below.Kind regardsUsernpm install -g @sanity/cli/usr/local/bin/sanity -> /usr/local/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity+ @sanity/cli@2.7.4updated 1 package in 1.39sbigmac:sanity chrisbulcock$ sanity initYou're setting up a new project!We'll make sure you have an account with Sanity.io . Then we'll install an open-source JS content editor that connects tothe real-time hosted API on Sanity.io . Hang on.Press ctrl + C at any time to quit.Prefer web interfaces to terminals?You can also set up best practice Sanity projects withyour favorite frontends onLooks like you already have a Sanity-account. Sweet!? Select project to use kayaking [5cf43c4z]? Select dataset to use Create new dataset? Dataset name: ds? Choose dataset visibility – this can be changed later Public (world readable)Creating dataset ? Project output path: /Users/chrisbulcock/Projects/sanity/y? Select project template E-commerce (schema + sample data)? Upload a sampling of products to go with your e-commerce schema? YesBootstrapping files from templateResolving latest module versionsCreating default project filesSaved lockfile/Users/chrisbulcock/Projects/sanity/y/node_modules/readdir-glob/index.js:62async function* exploreWalkAsync(dir, path, followSyslinks, useStat, shouldSkip, strict) {SyntaxError: Unexpected token *at Object.<anonymous> (~/Projects/sanity/y/node_modules/archiver/lib/core.js12)