Error with @sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder resolved by using S.list instead of importing directly

7 replies
Last updated: Oct 13, 2021
Hello! I keep getting this sort of error and I cannot understand what might cause it. Is this a versioning issue? All packages are up-to-date (as of time of typing this)
I cannot enter det desk, but Vision plugin works.



TypeError: (0 , _structureBuilder.list) is not a function
    at _default (/static/js/app.bundle.js:168275:49)
    at serializeStructure (/static/js/app.bundle.js:382416:31)
    at <http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:167462:65>
    at Observable._subscribe (/static/js/app.bundle.js:96047:21)
    at Observable._trySubscribe (/static/js/app.bundle.js:2986:25)
    at Observable.subscribe (/static/js/app.bundle.js:2972:22)
    at DistinctUntilChangedOperator.call (/static/js/app.bundle.js:124910:23)
    at Observable.subscribe (/static/js/app.bundle.js:2967:31)
    at MapOperator.call (/static/js/app.bundle.js:27473:23)
    at Observable.subscribe (/static/js/app.bundle.js:2967:31)
Oct 12, 2021, 9:30 PM
I have not last it worked, but I did try to comment out more and more of it to see if anything could help.
I did notice that when I changed imports from

import S, { list, listItem, editor, documentTypeList } from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder';
to


import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder';

// Then instead of importing directly, deconstruct from S
const { list, listItem, editor, documentTypeList } = S;
This works
👍
Oct 12, 2021, 9:46 PM
Ah, interesting. Did you notice if this happened after upgrading your Studio or was it totally out of the blue?
Oct 12, 2021, 9:47 PM
So I guess the fix or pattern to avoid it is to use the structure builder parts on this form: 
S.list
etc. instead of importing them.

We’ve used it like above for a while so I can’t really tell what we’ve done differently, and I have had my focus on other parts of our project so I am not entirely sure when this bug appeared. It’s been like that on my localhost for at least a week, perhaps more. But, for the same period I know it worked for my colleagues so that’s what was a bit baffling
🙂
The last time something similar happened I deleted my local version and cloned the repository and it worked again, but I cant promise you that it was the exact same issue.

Sorry I don’t have more details about which versions we were on. The reason I upgraded now was an attempt to resolve the issue on mye end, so it definitely wasn’t the last version change that triggered it.
Oct 12, 2021, 9:51 PM
Oct 12, 2021, 9:51 PM
Thanks for you quick attention, though 👍
Oct 12, 2021, 9:53 PM
Happy to help! I'm curious, though, where did you see that pattern that you were originally using? Was it something you picked up from our docs?
Oct 12, 2021, 9:54 PM
We’ve had id like that since early 2019, so TBH I don’t recall from where we found that pattern. It’s not unlikely that it was something we “creatively” did on our own 😛
Oct 13, 2021, 8:59 AM

