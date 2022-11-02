Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Error with authentication header causing 500 error on Vercel deployment

3 replies
Last updated: Nov 2, 2022
Hey everyone, I've built a blog using sanity and it works perfectly on localhost but I get this error on vercel and my custom domain
[POST] /api/createComment
11
:25:26:54Function Status:
500
Edge Status:
500
Duration:
187.70 ms
Init Duration:
452.30 ms
Memory Used:
97 MB
ID:
fra1:
:iad1::rnkqn-1667298326144-3e8618cfc162User Agent:
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/106.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

2022-11-01T10:25:27.398Z	9d7c638c-8015-4f29-b2a9-48627dd96809	WARN	Using the Sanity client without specifying an API version is deprecated. See <https://docs.sanity.io/help/js-client-api-version>
2022-11-01T10:25:27.439Z	9d7c638c-8015-4f29-b2a9-48627dd96809	ERROR	TypeError [ERR_INVALID_CHAR]: Invalid character in header content ["authorization"]
    at ClientRequest.setHeader (node:_http_outgoing:579:3)
    at new ClientRequest (node:_http_client:262:14)
    at Object.request (node:https:353:10)
    at module.exports (/var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/request/node-request.js:133:29)
    at /var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/index.js:50:24
    at Object.publish (/var/task/node_modules/nano-pubsub/index.js:18:22)
    at Observable._subscribe (/var/task/node_modules/get-it/lib/middleware/observable.js:32:26)
    at Observable._trySubscribe (/var/task/node_modules/rxjs/internal/Observable.js:44:25)
    at Observable.subscribe (/var/task/node_modules/rxjs/internal/Observable.js:30:22)
    at Observable._subscribe (/var/task/node_modules/@sanity/client/lib/sanityClient.js:123:68) {
  code: 'ERR_INVALID_CHAR'
}
Any ideas
Nov 1, 2022, 10:29 AM
Hey
user M
! If you follow the link in that error it'll show you how to set an API version on your client. That should clear up the error!
Nov 1, 2022, 5:09 PM
I don’t think it has to do with the sanity client, as that’s only a warning.
This is the actual error:

ERROR	TypeError [ERR_INVALID_CHAR]: Invalid character in header content ["authorization"]
I’m seeing this same error on my next.js revalidate webhook endpoint on Vercel. Could it be perhaps that the authentication header of the webhooks have changed on the Sanity end?

I wonder if not more people see their webhooks failing?
Nov 2, 2022, 9:09 AM
Hey, thanks for the replys. Simple mistake. Just had a blank space included at the end of the API token in vercel.
Nov 2, 2022, 10:07 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.