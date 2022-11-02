ERROR TypeError [ERR_INVALID_CHAR]: Invalid character in header content ["authorization"]

I don’t think it has to do with the sanity client, as that’s only a warning.This is the actual error:I’m seeing this same error on my next.js revalidate webhook endpoint on Vercel. Could it be perhaps that the authentication header of the webhooks have changed on the Sanity end?I wonder if not more people see their webhooks failing?