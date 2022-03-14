// First, we must import the schema creator import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator'; // Then import schema types from any plugins that might expose them import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type'; // Custom schemas import page from './page'; // Then we give our schema to the builder and provide the result to Sanity export default createSchema({ // We name our schema name: 'default', // Then proceed to concatenate our document type // to the ones provided by any plugins that are installed types: schemaTypes.concat([page]), });