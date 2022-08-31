Error with Sanity configuration and environment variables

... [4/4] Building fresh packages... $ lerna bootstrap lerna notice cli v4.0.0 lerna info ci enabled lerna info Bootstrapping 1 package lerna info Installing external dependencies lerna ERR! npm ci exited 1 in 'queer-thoughts-sanity' lerna ERR! npm ci stderr: npm ERR! `npm ci` can only install packages when your package.json and package-lock.json or npm-shrinkwrap.json are in sync. Please update your lock file with `npm install` before continuing. npm ERR! npm ERR! Missing: react-icons@4.4.0 from lock file npm ERR! Missing: sass@1.54.7 from lock file npm ERR! Missing: immutable@4.1.0 from lock file npm ERR! npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in: npm ERR! /vercel/.npm/_logs/2022-08-31T15_59_10_014Z-debug-0.log lerna ERR! npm ci exited 1 in 'queer-thoughts-sanity' error Command failed with exit code 1. info Visit <https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/cli/install> for documentation about this command. Error! Command "yarn install" exited with 1 ...