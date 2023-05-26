Error with top-level await while running data migration script

sanity exec

sanity exec ./scripts/migration/migrateBlips.ts --with-user-token

Top-level await is currently not supported with the "cjs" output format

import { getCliClient } from 'sanity/cli'; const client = getCliClient().withConfig({ apiVersion: '2023-05-24' }) const loadCategories = async () => { const categories = await client.fetch('*[_type == "category"]'); categories.forEach(category => { console.log(category) }); } try { await loadCategories(); } catch (error) { console.error(error); }

Hello! I am trying to write some data migration scripts and started with something basic and am running into an error that, while it is not really a Sanity issue, it is while I’m running throughand was not sure if that had anything to do with it. I’m running my command as such from the root of my Sanity projectand my code which is pretty straight forward gives me the errorHere is my codeThanks for any pointers…..