Error with undefined properties in Sanity.io project

Error: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'includes') TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'includes') I think it might be from these lines of code: { name: 'projectType', title: 'Type', type: 'array', of: [{type: 'string'}], options: { list: [ {title: 'Building', value: 'building'}, {title: 'Districts', value: 'districts'}, ], layout: 'radio', }, description: 'These are the types of properties in a project. Building will have number of floors and units. Districts will have number of villas/townhouses.', }, { name: 'numFloors', title: 'Number of Floors', type: 'number', hidden: ({parent}: {parent: {projectType: string[]}}) => !parent.projectType.includes('building'), description: 'It indicates the number of floors in the building.', }, { name: 'numUnits', title: 'Number of Units', type: 'number', hidden: ({parent}: {parent: {projectType: string[]}}) => !parent.projectType.includes('building'), description: 'It indicates the number of units in the building.', }, { name: 'numOfHouses', title: 'Number of Villas/Townhouses', type: 'number', hidden: ({parent}: {parent: {projectType: string[]}}) => !parent.projectType.includes('districts'), description: 'It indicates the number of villas or townhouses in the district.', },