Error: You must login first - run "sanity login" at Object.apiClient

4 replies
Last updated: Sep 20, 2020

i tried sanity react and it worked perfectly well but i had to reset my macbook. I reinstalled and got the code repo from github, yarn start worked well, but doing sanity start gives this error
Error: You must login first - run "sanity login"
at Object.apiClient (/usr/local/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity-cli.js
:1974:584) at ~/Projects/sanity/sanity-react/mysanityblog/node_modules/@sanity/core/lib/actions/start/startAction.js
:160:41 at Generator.next (&lt;anonymous&gt;)
at asyncGeneratorStep (~/Projects/sanity/sanity-react/mysanityblog/node_modules/@sanity/core/lib/actions/start/startAction.js
:42:103) at _next (~/Projects/sanity/sanity-react/mysanityblog/node_modules/@sanity/core/lib/actions/start/startAction.js
:44:194)

Sep 20, 2020, 4:38 PM

Do sanity login first

Sep 20, 2020, 4:54 PM

you mean logging into sanity only. I did logged into sanity but that didn't help.

Sep 20, 2020, 5:45 PM

Run sanity login into your terminal

Sep 20, 2020, 5:48 PM

That worked Thanks.

Sep 20, 2020, 5:51 PM

