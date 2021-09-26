Example of a groq query to return related posts based on tags for a blog post.
Hi all, I am trying to find an example of a groq query that will return related posts based on tags for a blog post. Each post in my blog can have one or more tags. I would like to query for other posts that share one or more of the same tags so I can display links to them.
Checkout this example to match any array element in another array https://twitter.com/DerekNguyen10/status/1415498127927222273
tagsfield that is an array of string
IIRC it can be done if your tags are references as well, but it’s a little more complicated
*[count(tags[@ in ["tag1", "tag2"]]) > 0]
Thanks
user G! My tags are references but this is a good start.
Struggling. I can do this so easily in WordPress. Completely stumped on how to return related posts with groq. Seems like I must be missing something.
user XHere’s a better example, with references:
https://groq.dev/tDY6zeAeIVV8HV6vS2Wq3m
I can give you a more detail query if you share your data structure. This is one of the few areas where GROQ get a little challenging, but I think it’s worth it!
// Get all posts that references "Cat 1", "Cat 2", or both *[ _type == "post" && count(tags[@->title in ["Cat 1", "Cat 2"]]) > 0 ]
Also I have to mention that while the example I share is pure GROQ, you can just use javascript to form a query that’s (kind of) more readable:
const cats = ["Cat 1", "Cat 2"] const conditions = cats.map(catName => `references(*[_type == "cat" && title == "${catName}"]._id)`).join(" && ") client.fetch(` *[_type == "post" && ${conditions}] `)
Thanks
user GI will see if I can wrap my head around this, much appreciated...
I have a post schema that has a 'tags' field which is an array of references to a tag document schema. The tag document has title and description fields defined.
I have added tags 'Tag 1', 'Tag 2', 'Tag 3' and assigned them to my test posts.
When I run the following query, related has 0 results.
*[_type == "post"]{
title,
slug,
excerpt,
mainBlocks,
tags[]->{title},
"related": *[_type == "post" && count(tags[@->title in ["Tag 1", "Tag 2", "Tag 3"]]) > 0]{
title,
slug,
excerpt,
}
}any further help gratefully received. This is fundamental stuff for me and if I can it working I can ditch WordPress.
Ohhh I forgot that you’re gonna do a sub query — In that case it’s a little trickier, however we get access to _ref for free so at the same time a little easier:
https://groq.dev/6sujs6C5EhYX1EdP1VCE64
*[ _type == "post" && _id == "p5" ][0] { _id, tags, "related": *[ _type == "post" && _id != ^._id && count(tags[@._ref in ^.^.tags[]._ref]) > 0 ] }
edit: looking at your query, it should actually works, so perhaps the issue is somewhere else. Which API version are you on? and are you querying the same dataset as the one you use to set up the test?
Wow,
user Gyou are very kind. I would like to buy you a beer (or a coffee). Thanks so much 🙏👍😁
user XNP at all! I needed this as well & someone else here helped me figure this out. Just passing along. Did you get it working?
Yes I did. It works perfectly. You really helped me out. Thanks again Derek!
