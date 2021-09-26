*[ _type == "post" && _id == "p5" ][0] { _id, tags, "related": *[ _type == "post" && _id != ^._id && count(tags[@._ref in ^.^.tags[]._ref]) > 0 ] }

count(arrayOne[@ in arrayTwo]) > 0

arrayOne

tags

arrayTwo

tags

^.tags

*[_type == "post"][0] { "related": *[ _type == "post" && tags[0]._ref in ^.tags[]._ref] } // get posts that has the same first tag

tags[query]

^.^.tags

tags[]._ref

["catId1", "catId2"]

Ohhh I forgot that you’re gonna do a sub query — In that case it’s a little trickier, however we get access to _ref for free so at the same time a little easier:A breakdown:• So same trick as before -to check any items in an array for another • Instead of, use the related posts’• Instead of, use the parent posts’. We can usually access the parent closure in sub queries by using• However,seems to create another closure, so we have to double up:• Then we project the tags to get a simple array of strings:->Let me know if that works out!edit: looking at your query, it should actually works, so perhaps the issue is somewhere else. Which API version are you on? and are you querying the same dataset as the one you use to set up the test?