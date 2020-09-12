Pricing update: Free users
Example of updating a deeply nested document with @sanity/client ?

Last updated: Sep 12, 2020

hi would anyone have a example of updating a deeply nested document with 

@sanity/client
? the kind of stuff you find there https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client but for objects nested 2 or 3 levels down?

Sep 11, 2020, 11:19 PM

I guess we should improve our docs here, but you can do

client.patch(_id).set({'path.to.nested.key': 'new-value'}).commit()
You can also do it in a transaction like this:
https://twitter.com/kmelve/status/1254470107369222147/photo/1

Sep 12, 2020, 7:50 AM

awesome thanks

Sep 12, 2020, 7:54 AM

