Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Exploring options for bundling products in Shopify with Sanity discounts

16 replies
Last updated: Oct 13, 2021
Hi all, has anyone worked on a bundle/packs type feature in headless sanity/shopify?
We’re basically looking for:

1. Take existing product skus
2. Bundle them into a 1 price product
3. Discount the bundle to price set in sanity (aka would need a discount applied on shopify)
4. Automatic suggesting add products to cart based on having 1 in cart, aka add a tshirt, suggest hoodie for a 5 euro discount already applied
We thought of using shopfy automatic discounts but you can only have 1 apply per product.


Here’s how it would work for clothing :
Oct 13, 2021, 12:29 PM
user G
user J
you guys ever done something like this
Oct 13, 2021, 12:30 PM
bundling in shopify is an absolute nightmare
Oct 13, 2021, 12:32 PM
hahah so basically its tough
Oct 13, 2021, 12:34 PM
theres 3… ways you can do this1. bundle products together as a similar sku, usually limits the possibilities for bundles
2. Use shopify plus to apply discounts to the line items based on the products in the cart (should get around the single discount code)
3. without shopify plus, use variants on products, this one is a lot more complicated and won’t apply to all situations, but i basically create a variant of a product with a lower price, the variant is the bundled* price so when you add a product that is in a bundle you add the variant version, you have to of course ensure customers can’t remove individual variant versions of products, it also means in the shopify checkout itself you don’t have a 
bundle
it’s the individual items at a bundled price*
Oct 13, 2021, 12:35 PM
and maybe 4th, use the order api itself and i believe you can apply a discount to products before applying the discount codes*
Oct 13, 2021, 12:37 PM
user G
thank you 🙂 I’ve been pitching the third solution since it makes the most sense. Our situation is complicated by the fact that we want to offer a bundled and a non-bundled version of the product, and we were hoping we could do this by not creating multiple SKUs and instead use the built-in Shopify discount system. I believe your first option wouldn’t make it possible (I wish it did) since each item in the bundle has different variants the customer would have to choose, not sure what other limitations would be though
Oct 13, 2021, 12:48 PM
the 3rd option gets dicy if the products need native variants like, size/color + the bundled variant discount
Oct 13, 2021, 12:51 PM
Yup, dicy indeed, but it’s the only possible way as far as I know 🤷‍♂️ the thought is to not let them enter the checkout page alternatively remove the bundled items, unless all items in a bundle is actually there. This is because they can just apply it on the checkout page due to how Shopify’s discount system works. As in, if they remove one product from the bundle, Shopify would have no way to enforce anything on the checkout page, since the discounts work on one item each
Oct 13, 2021, 12:55 PM
yeah
Oct 13, 2021, 1:00 PM
https://www.prima.co/products/skincare-power-trio number 3 is how this works, ignore all the other stuff that’s thrown at you when you add to cart 🙃
Oct 13, 2021, 1:01 PM
you can also create multiple levels of discount for a product, i stitch these variants together inside of sanity
Oct 13, 2021, 1:02 PM
how does 2 work exactly, as we’re shopify plus
Oct 13, 2021, 1:03 PM
thanks so much for the help!!
Oct 13, 2021, 1:03 PM
user U
knows more than I do here, and will correct me if I spoke inaccurately 🙂
Oct 13, 2021, 1:03 PM
thanks
user G
, appreciate it 🙂 that’s basically how I’ve done it too on the frontned, but with the addition of allowing variant selection for each item
Oct 13, 2021, 1:03 PM
user N
if this is helpful here is what we do with Shopify Plus and discounting…
1. Select which products are apart of the bundle in the Sanity Admin (or shopify admin, wherever
2. When user adds to cart we add a hidden line item props
a. Bundle Name
b. grouped uid
c. Discounted Price
d. Ghost product its being pulled from.
e. If user removes, all items are removed from cart.
3. Display products in the mini cart via the ghost product so it shows the discounted price, items included in the bundle.
4. Shopify Plus Script which sorted out cart items and applies the applicable discount to the bundle products based on shared uid
Oct 13, 2021, 1:54 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.