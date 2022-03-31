Fetching Sanity data into Next.js components without prop drilling

user T

I agree with. The best solution still be to fetch all necessary data in the getStaticProps. But you can of course encapsulate the data loading per component with DataLoader interface. So you can register a DataLoader per Component that that can be used in the SiteBuilder in the DataLoaderRegistry. And then in your getStaticProps function you iterate over all registered DataLoaders and loads (fetches) the data. This is how i have implemented it