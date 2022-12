project

project

artist

creditList

return { filter: 'credits[0]->title == $artist', params: { artist: document.title }, }

credits[]->{title}

document.title

I'm currently trying to filter a reference to only show documents that contain the current document's title in one of the referenced document's array objects. So, the `artist document`'sreference object should only show an array ofdocuments where thathas been referenced in the project document's(which is an array of references to all artists). This works :But ideally I can loop through all credits :and see if any titles match the. Is this possible? If so, any tips as to how I might go about doing this?