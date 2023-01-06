Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq query

selected

*[_type == 'page' ]{ whatsOn {'results': selected[endDate ? (endDate >= '2022-01-06') : (date >= '2022-01-06')]->}, } | order(_updatedAt desc)[0]

endDate

date

Hey, hoping someone could give me a hand with filtering a projection?I have an array of linked events that need to disappear after their date has passed, and I could do this in the frontend but would quite like to do it as part of my query instead.I know this isn't valid groq, but I essentially want to do the following (whereis my array of events)Some events have anbut others just have a, then I want to only return the ones where this date is in the future. Does that make sense?