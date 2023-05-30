Filtering an array of strings in a Sanity.io project

banners

banners

*[_type == 'bannerQueue' && "android" in banners[]->platform[]] { banners["android" in @->banners[].platform[]]->{ _id, bannerType, "description": description[$lang], "imageUrl": image.asset->url, platform, } }[0]

Ah. I see. The filter we’ve been adjusting is for the document(s) returned, which in your case, it’s doing (and just the one document). You’ll want to filter the items returned by thearray. I think you’ll need something like this to limit yourarray:This feels like it won’t be very performant, and it’s not tested, but I’ll try to loop back to it later.