Filtering articles by category in Sanity.io

options: { layout: 'tags', filter: '!(_id in path("drafts.**")) && $categoryId in categories[]._ref)', params: {categoryId: document._id} },

Hello! Can anyone see what's wrong with my filter?What I'm trying to accomplish: Have an array of references to Articles in my Category-document. The Articles should only be of the current category. An Article has an array of references to Categories. My idea was to check in the filter if the id of the current Category is present in the list of Categories in the Articles. But I get the attached error when I write this:The first filter that chooses only published Articles works fine on its own. I've tried a few different but gotten the same error. Anyone know what I've done wrong?