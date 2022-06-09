Skip to content
Filtering child references in a Sanity query for a BMW make and model.

Last updated: Jun 9, 2022
Is it possible to filter child references?
*[_type == "make" &amp;&amp; name == 'BMW']{ 
          name, 
          "models": models[]-&gt;{ name, isHidden }
}
the above shows all 
models
regardless if they are hidden or not. When I try to use:
*[_type == "make" &amp;&amp; name == 'BMW']{ 
          name, 
          "models": models[isHidden != true]-&gt;{ name, isHidden }
}
It doesn't seem to work
🤯
Jun 8, 2022, 10:55 PM
Hey
user J
! What version of the api are you using? Does it work if you try:
*[_type == "make" &amp;&amp; name == 'BMW']{ 
          name, 
          "models": models[!@.isHidden]-&gt;{ name, isHidden }
}
Jun 8, 2022, 11:02 PM
2022-02-07
Jun 8, 2022, 11:03 PM
let me try
Jun 8, 2022, 11:03 PM
API should be ok, then!
Jun 8, 2022, 11:04 PM
hmm... not working 😞
Jun 8, 2022, 11:09 PM
Hmm, I'm able to filter/expand children on my end, so it looks like we've got something wrong with our query. What does the data for one of these models look like?
Jun 8, 2022, 11:12 PM
I've also tried:
*[_type == "make" &amp;&amp; name == 'BMW']{ 
          name, 
          "models": models[]-&gt;[isHidden == false]
}
but no luck with this one either
Jun 8, 2022, 11:14 PM
user M
, for now I've filtered out my results in javascript... But it would be useful to be able to filter in groq so it returns less data. Let me know if you get any other ideas. Thanks for your time.
Jun 8, 2022, 11:17 PM
If you share what your data for 
models
looks like I can probably help.
Jun 9, 2022, 4:26 PM
Its pretty straight forward:
Make:

export default {
  name: 'make',
  title: 'Makes',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'name',
      title: 'Name',
      type: 'string',
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; Rule.required(),
    },
    {
      name: 'models',
      title: 'Models',
      type: 'array',
      of: [
        {
          type: 'reference',
          to: [{ type: 'model' }],
        },
      ],
    },
    ...
Model:

export default {
  name: 'model',
  title: 'Models',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'name',
      title: 'Model Name',
      type: 'string',
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; Rule.required(),
    },
    {
      name: 'isHidden',
      title: 'Hidden?',
      type: 'boolean',
      initialValue: false,
    },
Jun 9, 2022, 4:31 PM
Have you checked that 
isHidden
is actually set on the documents you're querying?
Jun 9, 2022, 4:33 PM
yes ofcourse:
Jun 9, 2022, 4:36 PM
🤷 hmmmm. Is your dataset public? If so, can you share the url that vision outputs for that query (it's right above the pane that contains your results).
Jun 9, 2022, 4:38 PM
Oh wait, maybe:
*[_type == "make" &amp;&amp; name == 'BMW']{ 
          name, 
          "models": models[!@-&gt;.isHidden]-&gt;{ name, isHidden }
}
Jun 9, 2022, 4:39 PM
YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!! WORKS :))))... definitely this example needs to be added to https://www.sanity.io/docs/query-cheat-sheet#3949cadc7524
Jun 9, 2022, 4:41 PM
Yes! So glad we got it figured out!
Jun 9, 2022, 4:43 PM
thanks so much for your help 🙂
Jun 9, 2022, 4:43 PM
Very happy to help!
Jun 9, 2022, 4:45 PM

