Filtering content based on year in a front-end yearly archive.

2022-11-05T12:16:00.000Z

laterDateTime > newerDateTime

>=

<

<=

2

1

<=

>=

"2023-03-02T00:00:00Z" >= "2023"

string::split()

GROQ string comparisons are using lexicographic ordering rules, just as in JavaScript.That means that timestamps in the standard RFC 3339 and ISO 8601 formats, such as:are lexicographically ordered, if they're in the same time zone.In other words,is always true. The same goes forThis is because lexicographic ordering ensures>and so on. Since such timestamps are written with the most significant part (year) first, and each part is always equally long, they are comparable:This also means you can omit any trailing part when usingand. For example,will be true, and also true for any date past the year 2023.It seems hacky, but it actually isn't when you think about it. And it's fast. Thetrick also works, but is not optimized to an efficient filter operation.