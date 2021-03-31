It may be possible but this sounds like something that could create some nasty bugs.

Whenever you filter by something, that something you filter by should be unique (unless you are say filtering all documents of a certain type). You can use the sanity isUnique-functionality to enforce uniqness in your slugs.



For things like posts, you can have as many posts with the same title as you want - as long as you treat them by something else in the front end (for example slug, which should always be unique)

