Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Filtering out null responses in GROQ query for tags in blog, image, and imageCollections.

24 replies
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Hello! I am wondering how I can filter out all 
null
responses in this GROQ query…My goal is to basically sift thru my entire response and get all the “tags” from blog, image, and imageCollections.

*[_type == "blogPost" &amp;&amp; _id =="e79ed544-8747-4114-9461-3935791eb7bc"]{
  "blogTags": tags[]-&gt;{"slug": slug.current, tagName},
    
  "mainImageTags": mainImage-&gt;.tags[]-&gt;{"slug": slug.current, tagName},
    
  "imageCollectionTags": body[]{
        _type == 'imageCollectionRef' =&gt; @-&gt;{
          collectionImages[]-&gt;{tags[]}
        }
  }.collectionImages[].tags[]-&gt;{"slug": slug.current, tagName},
}
Mar 5, 2023, 6:47 PM
Here is the response:
Mar 5, 2023, 6:47 PM
IDK about how to do it using GROQ or sanity but if you are using JS or TS, you can check it by applying 
if
conditional statements. But there'll be way in sanity and that would be better option then this one.
You can use it for temporary purpose.
Mar 5, 2023, 6:50 PM
Thanks! Yeah you mean 
array.filter(item =&gt; item !== null)
?
Mar 5, 2023, 6:50 PM
Great! Thanks for sharing your answer with the community sir :saluting_face:
Mar 5, 2023, 6:51 PM
Yeah ideally I can do this with sanity groq query
Mar 5, 2023, 6:52 PM
Or maybe there is a better way to GROQ query for all nested “tags[]” fields?
Mar 5, 2023, 7:12 PM
Hey, Do you have any experience in making an array of images in a document?
Mar 5, 2023, 7:13 PM
user P
Hey here you can see how I created an array of strings, Is it possible with images too?
Mar 5, 2023, 7:25 PM
sorry wrong thread
Mar 5, 2023, 7:26 PM
You can filter the 
tags
array inside of GROQ. Ex:
tags[@ != null]
or possibly:

tags[defined(@)]
Mar 6, 2023, 7:33 PM
thank you, so that would go inside of each 
tags[]
?
Mar 6, 2023, 7:50 PM
Exactly. I also just remembered that if you’re dealing with an array of strings you can use the 
array::compact()
function . I don’t believe it’ll work on an array of objects, though.
Mar 6, 2023, 7:56 PM
ok thanks
Mar 6, 2023, 8:02 PM
So I am still getting `null`…
*[_type == "blogPost" &amp;&amp; _id =="e79ed544-8747-4114-9461-3935791eb7bc"]{
  "imageCollectionTags": body[]{
        _type == 'imageCollectionRef' =&gt; @ -&gt;,
  }.collectionImages[]-&gt;.tags[@ != null]-&gt;{"slug": slug.current, tagName},
}
Mar 6, 2023, 8:03 PM
Im wondering if I should try making just an array of strings and trying compact
Mar 6, 2023, 8:04 PM
great that worked! now i will try to filter out the nulls the other way
Mar 6, 2023, 8:05 PM
will try to do it on object array
Mar 6, 2023, 8:05 PM
ooo it did!!
Mar 6, 2023, 8:06 PM
yesss this is gold thank you
Mar 6, 2023, 8:06 PM
mind blown
Mar 6, 2023, 8:06 PM
I love it when GROQ does something you didn’t think it could do.
Mar 6, 2023, 8:06 PM
is there a way to only get unique values and form a a set?
Mar 6, 2023, 8:07 PM
looks like array::unique
Mar 6, 2023, 8:08 PM
love it
Mar 6, 2023, 8:08 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.