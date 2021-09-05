Filtering products by sub-categories in Sanity.io schema

S.listItem() .title("Products by category") .child( // List out the categories S.documentTypeList("category") .title("Product by page category") // When a category is selected, pass its id down to the next pane .child((categoryId) => { // load a new document list S.documentList() .title("Products") // Use a GROQ filter to get documents. // This filter checks for sampleProjects that has the // categoryId in its array of references .filter('_type == "products" && $categoryId in category[]._ref') .params({ categoryId });ddd }) ),