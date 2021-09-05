Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Filtering products by sub-categories in Sanity.io schema

5 replies
Last updated: Sep 5, 2021
I have the following schema type.

export default {
  name: "products",
  type: "document",
  title: "Products",
  fields: [
{
      name: "categories",
      type: "reference",
      title: "Categories",
      to: {
        type: "category",
      },
    },

// other file

export default {
  name: "category",
  type: "document",
  title: "Product Categories",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "title",
      type: "string",
      title: "Title",
    },
  ],
};
I was wondering if in my deskStructure if it is possible to have a products folder -&gt; then sub category folders filtered by the the categories that are selected for that product
Sep 5, 2021, 6:45 PM
I have tried something like this but it just gives me a list of all the products

S.listItem()
        .title("Products by category")
        .child(
          // List out the categories
          S.documentTypeList("category")
            .title("Product by page category")
            // When a category is selected, pass its id down to the next pane
            .child((categoryId) =&gt; {
              // load a new document list
              S.documentList()
                .title("Products")
                // Use a GROQ filter to get documents.
                // This filter checks for sampleProjects that has the
                // categoryId in its array of references
                .filter('_type == "products" &amp;&amp; $categoryId in category[]._ref')
                .params({ categoryId });ddd
            })
        ),
Sep 5, 2021, 6:48 PM
I am getting closer but no cigar so far. This is products this
S.listItem()
        .title("Products by category")
        .child(
          // List out the categories
          S.documentTypeList("category")
            .title("Product by page category")
            // When a category is selected, pass its id down to the next pane
            .child((categoryId) =&gt;
              // load a new document list
              S.documentList()
                .title("Products")
                // Use a GROQ filter to get documents.
                // This filter checks for sampleProjects that has the
                // categoryId in its array of references
                .filter(
                  '_type == "products" &amp;&amp; $categoryId in categories[]._ref'
                )
                .params({ categoryId })
            )
        ),

Sep 5, 2021, 7:13 PM
Here is what a query of all the products looks like, but not sure how to filter by the categoryId
Sep 5, 2021, 7:22 PM
I tried something like this to no avail

*[_type == "products" &amp;&amp; "87a1892e-506b-4055-b6a5-972de7692ee5" in categories._ref]
Sep 5, 2021, 7:24 PM
Yay!
This ended up working


                .filter('_type == "products" &amp;&amp; references($categoryId)')
Sep 5, 2021, 7:27 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Categorized in

