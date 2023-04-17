Filtering sub-documents in Sanity.io using the @ operator

user M

# these work on sanity studio, but not in my project even if I copy/paste verbatim volumes[defined(@->.download_link)] -> { /// rest of the query volumes[defined(@["download_link"])] -> { /// rest of the query # tried these as a hail mary solution but none worked. volumes[defined(@[]->.download_link)] -> { /// rest of the query volumes[defined(@.download_link)] -> { /// rest of the query

@sanity/client

export async function getDownloads(): Promise<Release[]> { const data: Release[] = await client.fetch(` *[ _type == "series" && length(volumes[]) > 0 ] { _id, title, volumes[] -> { _id, title, download_link, } } `); return data; }

sorry to bug but I am getting a super weird issue where the query you provided does indeed work on Sanity Studio (vision) but not in my project. By not work, I mean that it returns an empty array (for the volumes). I’ve isolated the issue to the “@” symbol itself (i.e., if I just remove that part of the query, the rest of it appears to work). I have also copied/pasted the query from studio to my project. I’ve tried tinkering with the “@” operator in all sorts of ways but it doesn’t appear to do anything. I’ve tried:If it turns out that I am getting different behavior between Sanity Studio and my local project, is this a versioning issue? A known bug?I am usingand am updated to version 5.4.2, but to no avail.Edit: Here is the code I am using to run my query. Identical to the query I am running in Sanity Studio. But I get different results for some reason