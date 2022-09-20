Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Finding references to a deprecated component in Sanity schemas and documents.

9 replies
Last updated: Sep 20, 2022
I’m deprecating a component. Is there an easy way to find all documents which reference a specific schema as a block?
Sep 20, 2022, 6:30 PM
There is! You can find it using: 
*[references(&lt;id-of-document&gt;)]
.
Though, I'm unclear from your question whether the component you're deprecating is a document you're referencing, some schema that isn't a document, or a schema inside of block content. That query will only work if it's a reference to a document.
Sep 20, 2022, 6:33 PM
Sorry, for being unclear. The schema is for an object not a document.
Sep 20, 2022, 6:35 PM
e.g. find all documents that use the custom form block.
Sep 20, 2022, 6:36 PM
No worries, just wanted to make sure I'm giving you relevant information.
Does that object always have the same name when you use it in your schema? If so, something like 
*[defined(&lt;name-of-field&gt;)]
should get it for you. If that's not the case, I"m afraid there's not an easy way to find each place it's used.
Sep 20, 2022, 6:37 PM
thx, and where would you be executing that query?
Sep 20, 2022, 6:38 PM
The schema looks roughly like this:
{
title: 'body',
type: 'array',
of: [
 { type: block, .... },
 { type: 'custom-form'},
 { ... ~100 components }
]
}
Sep 20, 2022, 6:39 PM
I usually write a JS script that I can use to batch remove a field that performs that query. Here's an example:
import { studioClient } from './studioClient';
import cq from 'concurrent-queue';

// Create a queue to limit the rate at which you write changes to Sanity
let queue = cq()
  .limit({ concurrency: 25 })
  .process(task =&gt; {
    return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
      setTimeout(resolve.bind(undefined, task), 1000);
    });
  });

const mutateDocs = async () =&gt; {
  //Fetch the documents you need to mutate
  const query = `*[defined(&lt;name-of-field&gt;)]`;
  const docs = await studioClient.fetch(query);
  // Loop through all of the docs returned from our query
  for (const doc of docs) {
    queue(doc).then(async () =&gt; {
      // Add a message to help us know the upload is happening
      console.log(`Mutating ${doc._id}`);
      // Tell the client to patch the current document
      studioClient
        .patch(doc._id)
        // Unset the field
        .unset(['&lt;name-of-field&gt;'])
        // Commit the changes
        .commit()
        .then(updatedDoc =&gt;
          console.log(`Hurray, the doc is updated! New document:`, updatedDoc)
        )
        .catch(err =&gt; console.error('Oh no, the update failed: ', err.message));
    });
  }
};

mutateDocs();

// execute this script by running
// $ sanity exec ./lib/utils/mutateDocs.js --withUserToken
It looks like you're using that custom-form inside of block content, so your query will need to be more complicated than just using the 
defined
function. You'll probably need to do something like 
*['custom-form' in body[]._type]
.
Sep 20, 2022, 6:48 PM
Your patch will also have to be more complicated than my example.
Sep 20, 2022, 6:48 PM
k, thanks for the pointers
Sep 20, 2022, 8:14 PM

