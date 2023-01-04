Skip to content
Finding the current Sanity API version for preview setup

8 replies
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Hey all! Whats the best place to find the current, most updated Sanity API version?
Jan 4, 2023, 8:08 PM
The recommended practice it to just use the current date when you first configure your client. Don't use a dynamic date, as that can cause problems. TBH, though, I think the only versions that have differences are 
vX
, 
v1
, and anything with a date string version. Meaning, all of the date strings are actually using the same version.
Jan 4, 2023, 8:15 PM
Okay great thank you!
Jan 4, 2023, 8:18 PM
You're welcome!
Jan 4, 2023, 8:23 PM
Actually.. I may need further explanation with what I am working with:
I am trying to set up a basic preview using 
_const_ client = _await_ getClient({ apiVersion: '2023-01-01' })
is this a right approach? (in terms of having the API date)
Jan 4, 2023, 8:23 PM
Yeah! That's how you'd pass in the version. What context are you using the client in?
Jan 4, 2023, 8:25 PM
I am creating a semi-advanced preview using the 
sanity-plugin-iframe-pane
.. I have the following:
`content-preview.js`:

import Iframe from 'sanity-plugin-iframe-pane'

// list of schema types supporting preview
const previewSchemaTypes = ['homePage', 'project', 'post', 'page']

// Default document node:
// Add preview view if part of list
export const defaultDocumentNode = (S, { schemaType }) =&gt; {
  const frontendUrl = '<http://localhost:3000>'

  if (previewSchemaTypes.includes(schemaType)) {
    return S.document().views([
      S.view.form(),
      S.view
        .component(Iframe)
        .title('Preview')
        .options({
          url: (doc) =&gt; resolveProductionUrl({ doc, context: S.context, frontendUrl }),
          defaultSize: 'desktop',
          reload: {
            button: true
          },
          attributes: {
            allow: 'fullscreen'
          }
        })
    ])
  }
}

// Resolve production url
export const resolveProductionUrl = async ({ doc, context, frontendUrl }) =&gt; {
  const { getClient } = context

  if (!doc) {
    doc = context.document
  }

  if (previewSchemaTypes.includes(doc._type)) {
    const client = await getClient({ apiVersion: '2023-01-01' })
    const slug = await client.fetch(`*[_id == $id][0].slug.current`, { id: doc._id })

    // Build preview url
    const url = new URL(frontendUrl)

    // Switch for resolving doc type urls
    switch (doc._type) {
      case 'homePage':
        url.pathname = `/`
        break
      case 'page':
        url.pathname = `/${slug}`
        break
      case 'project':
        url.pathname = `/projects/${slug}`
        break
      case 'post':
        url.pathname = `/posts/${slug}`
        break
      default:
        break
    }

    // Add preview url params
    url.searchParams.set('preview', 'true')

    return url.toString()
  }

  return ''
}
Then I am importing that into my 
sanity.config.js
file:
// Previews
import { defaultDocumentNode } from './config/content-preview'
import { resolveProductionUrl } from './config/content-preview'

export default defineConfig({
  ... // client stuff

  plugins: [
    deskTool({
      structure,
      defaultDocumentNode
    })
  ],

  document: {
    productionUrl: async (prev, context) =&gt;
      resolveProductionUrl({
        context,
        frontendUrl: '<http://localhost:3000>'
      })
  }
})
Jan 4, 2023, 8:29 PM
This is all working fine, but I still cant get it to update when I am editing/within a Draft because there isn't enough documentation with using Previews and Nuxt3 just yet... This is fine though as I am able to see the preview once I publish the actual page. I was mainly just wondering about how to query the API date haha.
Jan 4, 2023, 8:31 PM
I actually dont think previewkit supports Vue/Nuxt yet
Jan 4, 2023, 8:42 PM

