Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

Advice on Migrating a Gatsby Site to Typescript

6 replies
Last updated: May 12, 2021

Hey there, I was wondering if anyone has any experience, or advice on incrementally migrating a Gatsby site to Typescript? I’ve done a few searches, and not had a lot of luck. There’s lots on how to start a Gatsby site using TS, but I couldn’t find anything on actually migrating, least of all piece by piece.

May 12, 2021, 5:42 PM

nothing is stopping you from having JSX and TSX files

May 12, 2021, 5:42 PM

you can migrate components one at a time

May 12, 2021, 5:42 PM

for components that are really not 

ts fun
i leave them js/jsx

May 12, 2021, 5:43 PM

Perfect! I’ve been a bit worried that it wouldn’t compile correctly, or that there’d be a bunch of build errors - but I’d really like to make the migration happen. So I plan to build my new features in TS, and the update the existing components as time allows.

May 12, 2021, 5:44 PM

yeah should support it so long as you have the ts package or on the gatsby that supports ts out of the box

May 12, 2021, 5:45 PM

Awesome! Thanks, Kev! And while I’m at it, thanks for all of the work that you do around here. I have been following your work for awhile, and it has been really helpful. Particularly the headless Shopify stuff. 🤘

May 12, 2021, 5:48 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.