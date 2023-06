We had a lot of issues when moving from 1.0 to Learna 3 and are now using Learna 6.4.1. I am glad you were able to fix it. We found Netlify worked when Gatsby Cloud did not. We also found Learna had issues adding node modules to the web folder and we had to add them manually to make things work. This is how we structured and it works great on both Gatsby Cloud and Netlify now.Here are some great additional resources for you too.* [Publish Multiple Gatsby Sites in a Monorepo, Using Lerna, Travis & Vercel]( https://www.gatsbyjs.com/blog/2019-01-01-publish-multiple-gatsby-sites/ ) * [Building a JavaScript Monorepo with Lerna]( https://javascript.plainenglish.io/javascript-monorepo-with-lerna-5729d6242302 ) * [@lerna/bootstrap]( https://www.npmjs.com/package/@lerna/bootstrap ) * [Lerna Getting Started](