Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Generating feeds for Google Merchant Center or Facebook catalogs in Shopify

31 replies
Last updated: Jan 7, 2023
I asked this is the Shopify channel, but thought I’d add here as well. I’m curious how others are generating feeds for Google Merchant Center or Facebook catalogs. Our URLs won’t match what would come out of the native sales channels. Are you using Shopify apps like DataFeedWatch, a custom csv using json2csv, or something else? Thanks in advance.
Jan 7, 2023, 1:21 AM
what do you mean the urls won’t match?
Jan 7, 2023, 1:33 AM
Sorry. The url structure of our site won’t match what’s in Shopify. In shopify a product is at /products/product-slug but in our Gatsby site the urls are /shop/product-slug.
Jan 7, 2023, 1:35 AM
do you not have a redirect in your shopify theme?
Jan 7, 2023, 1:36 AM
and why didn’t you follow the traditional pattern, wouldn’t it make more sense to more closely match what’s expected of shopify and just resolve it that way?
Jan 7, 2023, 1:36 AM
Not yet. We’re using Shopify for the account and that will be at account.domain.com , but our main site is just at domain.com .
Jan 7, 2023, 1:36 AM
right you can have the redirects skip everything but accounts
Jan 7, 2023, 1:37 AM
That’s a good question. We did it to better match the old site url structure to help with redirects. But we can easily change it to better match Shopify.
Jan 7, 2023, 1:37 AM

     &lt;script&gt;
      var l = window.location
      /**
       * allow app urls to pass through
       */
      if (/^\/a\//.test(l.pathname)) {
        // do nothing
      } else {    
        var href = '<http://midway-starter.netlify.com|midway-starter.netlify.com>'
        if (l.pathname) href += '/' + l.pathname
        if (l.hash) href += l.hash
        if (l.search) href += l.search
        href = href.replace('//', '/')
        window.top.location.href = 'https://' + href
      }
    &lt;/script&gt;
Jan 7, 2023, 1:37 AM
if you followed the traditional pattern this would do exactly what you need
Jan 7, 2023, 1:38 AM
you could paste that in the theme.liquid and accounts would still work but everything else redirects
Jan 7, 2023, 1:38 AM
wow, awesome. Then we can just use the regular sales channels?
Jan 7, 2023, 1:38 AM
you could refactor it to redirect to /shop too pretty easily
Jan 7, 2023, 1:38 AM
the first headache i learned about shopify headless was to follow their url structure for products
Jan 7, 2023, 1:39 AM
makes your life easier
Jan 7, 2023, 1:39 AM
right. makes sense. The redirects within the theme is new to me.
Jan 7, 2023, 1:39 AM
shopify is working on redirects at the sales channel level, they do that for hydrgeon already
Jan 7, 2023, 1:39 AM
but it’s not for all headless yet
Jan 7, 2023, 1:39 AM
Would you suggest doing the same for collections? Seems less of an issue.
Jan 7, 2023, 1:39 AM
um you can, but i honestly never use shopify collections
Jan 7, 2023, 1:39 AM
i have clients manage collection generation in sanity
Jan 7, 2023, 1:40 AM
yeah we didn’t do that for this build but I’m starting to see some advantages of that approach.
Jan 7, 2023, 1:40 AM
my clients always want editorialized content inside collections and i don’t like the sanity-shopify starter approach that just yolo throws them into the mix
Jan 7, 2023, 1:40 AM
so you prefer the Sanity Connect?
Jan 7, 2023, 1:42 AM
in the starter they let you add editorial content but without placing/setting where it would show up
Jan 7, 2023, 1:42 AM
because it doesn’t map the shopify product array into collections
Jan 7, 2023, 1:42 AM
because they change too often (since some shopify collections have really specific merchandising patterns)
Jan 7, 2023, 1:42 AM
gets complicated
Jan 7, 2023, 1:43 AM
right makes sense
Jan 7, 2023, 1:43 AM
thanks for you help Kevin! Mind if I dm you if I have other questions is the future?
Jan 7, 2023, 1:44 AM
probably prefer it kept in public, i was actually gonna answer you earlier and i had other things come up 😂
Jan 7, 2023, 1:45 AM
All good. Thanks again.
Jan 7, 2023, 1:45 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.