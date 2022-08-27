Generating working links to custom document views in Sanity Studio v2

That just made it more dramatically compelling when you eventually saved me! Makes for a better story 😃

It's amazing to me that I've been around for over half a year and I keep finding new stuff in Sanity. I realize you all have been around for years, but you look at the Studio and it's practically a blank screen, yet

goodness there's so much possibility, so much that it rises to meet when you come up with a challenge for it.

In other platforms you're stuck wondering "How could I possibly make this work?

Can I make this work?" But with Sanity it's more like "99% sure this is a covered base, I just gotta see what the specific way is."

It really elevates one's confidence that the work can be only about the work, and that you can just burn through all the concepts in your brain to make cool things.



It's the near-absence of bottlenecks. It's just a weird, rounded glass cylinder bottle. I guess maybe it's a magic straw, or there's a small circular hole cut in the top that doesn't count as a neck because it's just an opening...

