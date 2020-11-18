Pricing update: Free users
Getting Shopify webhook to work with sanity but the function in the Netlify environment catches an error.

2 replies
Last updated: Nov 18, 2020

Hello! I'm trying to get a Shopify webhook to work with sanity, using a Netlify environment and a Gatsby frontend. This is from a Github repo from lucasvocos. So far everything is connected and everything deploys fine but when I use Shopify to either send a test request or update a product, the function in the Netlify environment catches an error. I'm pretty sure Netlify has all the permissions and variables it needs. Function and error posted below.

https://github.com/lucasvocos/gatsby-sanity-shopify/blob/main/web/functions/shopify.js
I believe the error comes from line #56 in the function: How can I debug this?

client
      .transaction()
      .createIfNotExists(product)
      .patch(data.id.toString(), patch =&gt; patch.set(product))
      .commit()
ERROR:

Sanity error 4: ClientError: The mutation(s) failed: mutation failed on document "788032119674292900": Insufficient permissions; permission "create" required
    at onResponse (/var/task/src/node_modules/@sanity/client/lib/http/request.js:27:13)
    at /var/task/src/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/util/middlewareReducer.js:10:22
    at Array.reduce (&lt;anonymous&gt;)
    at applyMiddleware (/var/task/src/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/util/middlewareReducer.js:9:29)
    at onResponse (/var/task/src/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/index.js:81:22)
    at /var/task/src/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/index.js:48:55
    at callback (/var/task/src/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/request/node-request.js:57:46)
    at /var/task/src/node_modules/get-it/lib-node/request/node-request.js:141:14
    at DestroyableTransform.&lt;anonymous&gt; (/var/task/src/node_modules/simple-concat/index.js:7:13)
    at Object.onceWrapper (events.js:420:28) {
  response: {
    body: { error: [Object] },
    url: '***************************************',
    method: 'POST',
    headers: {
      'content-type': 'application/json; charset=utf-8',
      'content-length': '349',
      'x-sanity-shard': '*********************',
      'x-served-by': '*************',
      date: '********************',
      vary: 'Origin',
      xkey: 'project-************, project-******************',
      via: '1.1 google',
      'alt-svc': 'clear',
      connection: 'close'
    },
    statusCode: 403,
    statusMessage: 'Forbidden'
  }

Nov 17, 2020, 11:57 PM

The error looks to be coming from the promise after the client.commit() on line #61

Nov 18, 2020, 1:23 AM

I solved it. Whoooops.

Nov 18, 2020, 2:55 AM

