Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Getting the text of each span within block types using GROQ in Sanity.io

24 replies
Last updated: Feb 8, 2022
Hi here, I would like to know how can I get the text of each span within block types using GROQ?
Example:


{
  // ...
  "description": [
    {
      "_key": "1c68d5f6b2a3",
      "_type": "block",
      "children": [
        {
          "_key": "c33a78ff1695",
          "_type": "span",
          "marks": [],
          "text": "A synergistic blend of bioavailable vitamins C &amp; D, herbs, NAC and zinc designed to help improve your long-term immune response."
        }
      ],
      "markDefs": [],
      "style": "normal"
    },
    // ...
  ],
  // ...
}

Feb 8, 2022, 6:49 PM
I am getting 0 items always
Feb 8, 2022, 6:51 PM
user M
I know that you might have a lot of questions around, but I was wondering if you can help me with this one instead of this , I need a set of products but I can’t get the description easily yet.
Feb 8, 2022, 7:07 PM
The idea is to access to the text of each element of the 
children
property
Feb 8, 2022, 7:09 PM
It looks like it’s not working properly on an nested array like this one
Feb 8, 2022, 7:10 PM
Can you try:
"description": description[].children[].text
Feb 8, 2022, 7:33 PM
No, it don’t work
Feb 8, 2022, 7:34 PM
Are you trying to make each text node its own named field? If so, why?
Feb 8, 2022, 7:36 PM
Good question… 😪 I think I might be doing something wrong, but my intention is to get a JSON file of products with just few props in it, like title, id, description, tags, benefits to use Algolia, but I’m not sure if I am doing something wrong.
Feb 8, 2022, 7:40 PM
Any suggestion would be appreciated
Feb 8, 2022, 7:40 PM
I was thinking in having a single field called 
description
with all its texts as a single string value, but I am not sure if this is the right strategy
Feb 8, 2022, 7:42 PM
Got it! I understand now. You'll want to use the built in Portable Text function then. This should convert your description field into plain text:
"description": pt::text(description)
Feb 8, 2022, 8:24 PM
Got it! I understand now. You'll want to use the built in Portable Text function then. This should convert your description field into plain text:
"description": pt::text(description)
Feb 8, 2022, 8:24 PM
user M
Thank you again!
Feb 8, 2022, 9:18 PM
user M
Thank you again!
Feb 8, 2022, 9:18 PM
It did the job.
Feb 8, 2022, 9:19 PM
Interesting, I was using the V1 and it didn’t work either, but reading more about the API Version it enable such outcomes, even some of the old that I was trying.This is now working as an array of string values:

description[].children[][].text,

Feb 8, 2022, 9:20 PM
user M
by the way, is there a way to specify a version for the queries?Currently I have many queries using 
V1
and for this case I have to use a different, is that possible?
Feb 8, 2022, 9:34 PM
It looks it’s possible 🤔 I will try
Feb 8, 2022, 9:36 PM
It looks it’s possible 🤔 I will try
Feb 8, 2022, 9:36 PM
Ah, yes, you shouldn't be using 
v1
in most cases. In Vision, you can select the one you want to use (usually 
v2021-03-25
). When you're query from an external source you can use one of the methods here .
Feb 8, 2022, 9:37 PM
You’re awesome.Thanks again.
Feb 8, 2022, 9:40 PM
By the way,
user M
please, a last question.Do you know if the 
v2021-03-25
has backward compatibility with 
v1
? if that’s the case I could make an upgrade in our service.
Feb 8, 2022, 9:43 PM
By the way,
user M
please, a last question.Do you know if the 
v2021-03-25
has backward compatibility with 
v1
? if that’s the case I could make an upgrade in our service.
Feb 8, 2022, 9:43 PM
No worries, I read the docs detailed, it’s super clear.
Feb 8, 2022, 9:49 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.