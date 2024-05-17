GraphQL API fetch errors linked to backend update rollback
22 replies
Last updated: May 17, 2024
R
Hey, I'm getting the following error when trying to fetch data from the GraphQL API. It started erroring 2 days ago. Could this be related to the infrastructure update (https://www.sanity-status.com/ )? If so, when can we expect it to start working again?
TypeError: terminated at Fetch.onAborted (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:10916:53) at Fetch.emit (node:events:518:28) at Fetch.emit (node:domain:488:12) at Fetch.terminate (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:10102:14) at Object.onError (node:internal/deps/undici/undici:11034:38) at Request.onError (/Users/<redacted>/node_modules/next/dist/compiled/undici/index.js:1:103010) at errorRequest (/Users/<redacted>/node_modules/next/dist/compiled/undici/index.js:1:83029) at TLSSocket.onSocketClose (/Users/<redacted>/node_modules/next/dist/compiled/undici/index.js:1:70729) at TLSSocket.emit (node:events:530:35) at TLSSocket.emit (node:domain:488:12) { [cause]: SocketError: other side closed at TLSSocket.onSocketEnd (/Users/<redacted>/node_modules/next/dist/compiled/undici/index.js:1:70251) at TLSSocket.emit (node:events:530:35) at TLSSocket.emit (node:domain:488:12) at endReadableNT (node:internal/streams/readable:1696:12) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:82:21) { code: 'UND_ERR_SOCKET', socket: { localAddress: '192.168.88.182', localPort: 64602, remoteAddress: '34.111.181.219', remotePort: 443, remoteFamily: 'IPv4', timeout: undefined, bytesWritten: 3422, bytesRead: 73206 } } }
May 15, 2024, 12:23 PM
J
I have the same issue!
May 15, 2024, 12:25 PM
R
It definitely happens everytime when fetching the introspection schema, didn’t really check other queries as I can’t run the app because of this error
May 15, 2024, 5:14 PM
R
Weird thing is that it doesn’t happen in the playground
May 15, 2024, 5:14 PM
R
It started on Monday, but then a restart of the app used to help, since today it happens every time
May 15, 2024, 5:18 PM
R
It started failing on production as well, it has been deployed a week ago, so it can’t be a change that I made that broke it. The errors begun appearing in Sentry yesterday
May 15, 2024, 5:19 PM
B
user Dwhat are you seeing for your case?
May 15, 2024, 10:03 PM
B
If either of you
user Hor
user Dare around and available, can you see if you are still able to reproduce this issue?
May 15, 2024, 10:51 PM
R
user YThe issue is gone, thank you!
May 16, 2024, 5:26 AM
R
user YActually it just reappeared, it happened once and when I re-run the app it was gone. I'm debugging re-renders in my app, so I've been refreshing it a lot, could this be somehow related to rate limiting? I might have sent a lot of requests since I'm using
webpack-val-loaderto prefetch some data (happens on every build cycle)
May 16, 2024, 5:56 AM
P
Thanks for confirming,
user H- sorry to hear the issue came back for you. We’ll take this back to the backend team and will keep you posted on any updates.
May 16, 2024, 6:05 AM
J
user YI saw the exact same message - but it’s working now
May 16, 2024, 7:26 AM
P
user H- would you mind sharing your project ID and a failing query to the GraphQL API in a DM? This would help the team run a more specific test to see why you might still be seeing errors.
May 16, 2024, 9:48 AM
J
user YI’ve just got the error again
May 16, 2024, 9:49 AM
R
Yeah, it's breaking the pipelines again
May 16, 2024, 9:51 AM
P
user Dsorry to hear the issue returned for you - could you also share your project ID and the failing query in a DM?
May 16, 2024, 9:51 AM
P
user H
user Dwe've rolled back a backend update that's tied to the issue, which means you should no longer see the errors now. Please let me know if this doesn't match your experience. Sorry for the impact this had on your deployments.
May 16, 2024, 11:39 AM
R
user MThanks, the builds seem to be passing now, will let you know if it happenes again
May 16, 2024, 11:53 AM
B
We are back in my timezone moreso now as a heads up (thanks for jumping in Peter). Wasn’t ignoring your messages earlier
user D/
user H. Glad to ehar things are working!
May 16, 2024, 4:06 PM
B
user Hwhen you can will you please note your ProjectID here (or DM it to me if you feel more comfortable)? Thank you.
May 16, 2024, 5:04 PM
R
user YMe and
user Dare actually working on the same project, so you can use the projectId he sent to
user M
May 17, 2024, 6:52 AM
P
Ah that explains - thanks for confirming
user H🙂
May 17, 2024, 6:55 AM
Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a modern headless CMS that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.