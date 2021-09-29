I'm trying to query some new fields added to my documents. These fields are an array of objects with a nested content block.

// templates/project.js export const query = graphql` query ProjectTemplateQuery($id: String!) { sampleProject: sanitySampleProject(id: { eq: $id }) { ... projectSummary { userSummary { _rawUserContent } problemSummary { _rawProblemContent } solutionSummary { _rawSolutionContent } tldr { _rawTldrContent } } ... } } `;

Cannot query field "userSummary" on type "SanityProblemSummaryOrSolutionSummaryOrTldrOrUserSummary".

There was an error in your GraphQL query: Cannot query field "userSummary" on type "SanityProblemSummaryOrSolutionSummaryOrTldrOrUserSummary". ... It is recommended to explicitly type your GraphQL schema if you want to use optional fields. This way you don't have to add the mentioned "dummy content". Visit our docs to learn how you can define the schema for "SanityProblemSummaryOrSolutionSummaryOrTldrOrUserSummary":

But that results in this error:With this descriptionI never defined a field with that type, but is that an autogenerated type to hold whatever objects get propagated into the array? Does anyone have any tips for how I can properly query the content? I've tried exploring it in the GraphQL playground but don't know how to query those objects with block content fields (I'm also a bit of a graphQL noob so please be nice)