Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

GraphQL Playground URL - Is it Publicly Accessible?

2 replies
Last updated: May 15, 2020

So I have just noticed that our GraphQL playground URL is just publicly accessible? Also you used to be able to do localhost:3333/__graphql .. this no longer works.

May 15, 2020, 7:40 PM

Hi Tharshan, indeed, the playground is publicly accessible - sorry if that wasn’t clear enough. You can deploy without the playground if you prefer, either by choosing the 

n
option at the prompt or by running 
sanity graphql deploy --no-playground
. Your deployed API may still be public though, depending on your dataset visibility.
Regarding the 
/__graphql
URL, this might have been an earlier version that I’m not aware of, but could it be that you’re referring to Gatsby’s GraphiQL interface that is deployed at 
localhost:8000/___graphql
by default?

May 15, 2020, 7:49 PM

Thanks for the clarification!

May 15, 2020, 7:51 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.