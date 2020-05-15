Hi Tharshan, indeed, the playground is publicly accessible - sorry if that wasn’t clear enough. You can deploy without the playground if you prefer, either by choosing the

n

sanity graphql deploy --no-playground

/__graphql

localhost:8000/___graphql

option at the prompt or by running. Your deployed API may still be public though, depending on your dataset visibility.Regarding theURL, this might have been an earlier version that I’m not aware of, but could it be that you’re referring to Gatsby’s GraphiQL interface that is deployed atby default?