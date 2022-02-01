Hello looking to get some insight into this query I am building (it is with graphQL)





{ allSeriesType( where: { _: { is_draft: false } isPublished: { eq: true } title:{matches:"master the basics"} } sort: [{ publishDate: DESC }] ) { title } }

{ "data": { "allSeriesType": [ { "title": "Learn the Routine: Dance Choreography" }, { "title": "Master the Basics: HIIT" }, { "title": "Master the Basics: Seated Dance Cardio" }, { "title": "Master the Basics: Yoga" }, { "title": "Master the Basics: Seated Strength Training " }, { "title": "Master the Basics: Dance Cardio" }, { "title": "Master the Basics: Strength Training" }, { "title": "Master the Basics: Barre" }, { "title": "Master the Basics: Cardio Boxing" }, { "title": "The Gratitude Challenge: Yoga and Meditation" }, { "title": "Master the Basics: Seated Yoga" } ] } }

The Gratitude Challenge: Yoga and Meditation

Learn the Routine: Dance Choreography

It is returning:I am wondering why it is returningand