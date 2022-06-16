Skip to content
GraphQL to CircleCI - How to Migrate Dataset Through CircleCI?

1 replies
Last updated: Jun 16, 2022

Hello everyone, I need your help.
We are trying to integrate sanity graphql to CircleCI for data migration.

My question is : How do you migrate your dataset through the CircleCI?

What I should do in this task:
- to deploy dataset to staging and production over CI/CD which CircleCI
- to compare dataset between the staging and prod and send a notification to SlackChannel.

Manually we are able to deploy to staging and prod as follows:
❯ sanity graphql deploy --dataset=staging
❯ sanity graphql deploy --dataset=prod

But it is asking some question as follow:

Checking for deployed API
? Do you want to enable a GraphQL playground? (Y/n)
How can we handle those answers on the CircleCI ? Is there any way set-up default answer as Y

For the Slack integration, it looks pretty straightforward..


Thanks,
Rasim

Jun 16, 2022, 3:13 PM

ok, i found it on the documentation : )

Jun 16, 2022, 3:55 PM

