Hello everyone, I need your help.

We are trying to integrate sanity graphql to CircleCI for data migration.



My question is : How do you migrate your dataset through the CircleCI?



What I should do in this task:

- to deploy dataset to staging and production over CI/CD which CircleCI

- to compare dataset between the staging and prod and send a notification to SlackChannel.



Manually we are able to deploy to staging and prod as follows:

❯ sanity graphql deploy --dataset=staging

❯ sanity graphql deploy --dataset=prod



But it is asking some question as follow:





Checking for deployed API

? Do you want to enable a GraphQL playground? (Y/n)

How can we handle those answers on the CircleCI ? Is there any way set-up default answer as YFor the Slack integration, it looks pretty straightforward..Thanks,Rasim