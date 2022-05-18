Skip to content
GraphQL with Gatsby - Update Slug from String to Slug Type Fails

23 replies
Last updated: May 18, 2022

Having issue with Graphql in Gatsby, after I update the slug type from string to slug type. My graphql still fails

Field "slug" must not have a selection since type "String" has no subfields
I have already updated my Sanity Studio data and generate the slugs for it. Am I missing a step? I’m thinking maybe I need to run 
sanity deploy
again after publishing the changes ( generating slugs )?** I already run the 
sanity graphql deploy
as well

May 16, 2022, 10:34 AM

It looks like you might be doing 

slug { current }
somewhere, but your field is 
string
type, which is why it cannot be queried like this.

May 16, 2022, 11:09 AM

yeah that’s what I thought so, but I already updated the fields to slug type so i can use 

slug { current }
but somehow it still think it’s string so maybe cache?

May 16, 2022, 11:21 AM

Updating the schema does not update your documents. Your documents still have a string has a 

slug
field. You’ll need to perform a data migration to convert them to the right shape.

May 16, 2022, 11:47 AM

yes, I did that already in the Sanity Study, to have a proper slug.

May 16, 2022, 12:32 PM

if I query into the sanity vision it returns correct value

slug {
  _type: ""
  _current: ""
}

May 16, 2022, 12:33 PM

That doesn’t seem correct to me?

May 16, 2022, 12:34 PM

A slug object should be 

{ current: "your-value" }
.

May 16, 2022, 12:35 PM

sorry its like this

"slug":{
"_type":"slug"
"current":"python-testing"}

May 16, 2022, 12:35 PM

Pretty sure the 

_type
key is not a thing on a slug object, but that shouldn’t matter for your query.

May 16, 2022, 12:36 PM

Are all your documents okay?

May 16, 2022, 12:36 PM

yes, no error I was able to publish them as well ( using sanity studio )

May 16, 2022, 12:36 PM

I’m thinking do I need to run 

sanity deploy
again after publishing the updated data?

May 16, 2022, 12:37 PM

Shouldn’t need to.

May 16, 2022, 12:39 PM

Is there a way I can tell what dataset the Sanity Studio currently using?

May 16, 2022, 12:57 PM

It should be defined in your sanity.json.

May 16, 2022, 1:18 PM

how about in the GUI?

May 16, 2022, 1:23 PM

Mmmh. Not easily. You can check the Network tabs for the requests. They contain the dataset name.

May 16, 2022, 1:28 PM

Thanks

May 16, 2022, 1:38 PM

So, the following does look like the correct data format for your slug:

"slug":{
"_type":"slug"
"current":"python-testing"}
Maybe try running 
sanity graphql undeploy
then 
sanity graphql deploy
to see if that helps?

May 16, 2022, 4:32 PM

will this delete my dataset?

May 17, 2022, 12:40 AM

&gt;...sanity graphql undeploy --dataset production
&gt; ? Are you absolutely sure you want to delete the current GraphQL API connected to the "production" dataset?

May 17, 2022, 12:41 AM

It won't delete the dataset but it will delete the current GraphQL deployment. However, you're deploying a new one directly afterwards.

May 17, 2022, 6:46 PM

Thanks! works now I did what you suggested to 

undeploy
then 
deploy
the sanity graphql 🙂

May 18, 2022, 3:02 AM

