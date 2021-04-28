Hello folks! 👋 I've finally had the chance to try Sanity out. GROQ seems really powerful but i'm having a strange issue with it.

When using the simple query *[ _type == "post" && slug.current == "${slug}"] i get the following error:



error: {

description: 'Unknown query parameter "slug.current"',

names: [ 'slug.current' ],

type: 'httpUnknownQueryStringParameters'

}



I've double checked in Vision that the query does work over there and that this is the correct key. Using just [ _type == "post"] works fine.



Any guidance in the right direction is very much appreciated, thank you!

