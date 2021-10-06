Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

GROQ Query Response - Making a Separate Property the Property an Object

9 replies
Last updated: Oct 6, 2021

I'm having trouble with a query. Not sure if what I'd like to do is possible.
The query:

*[_type == "post"][0] {
  	mainImage,
    "lqip": mainImage.asset-&gt;metadata.lqip
}
returns:

{
  "lqip": "...",
  "mainImage": {
    "_type": "image",
    "altText": "Mountains with pink sky and turquoise water",
    "asset": {
      "_ref": "image-db89f238f31f609d2cac163248de2105d4c1f06c-3374x2000-jpg",
      "_type": "reference"
    }
  }
}
I'd like 
lqip
to be a property of the 
mainImage
object:
{
  "mainImage": {
    "_type": "image",
    "altText": "Mountains with pink sky and turquoise water",
    "lqip": "...",
    "asset": {
      "_ref": "image-db89f238f31f609d2cac163248de2105d4c1f06c-3374x2000-jpg",
      "_type": "reference"
    }
  }
}
Is there a way to achieve this?

Oct 6, 2021, 1:13 AM

Could you try:

*[_type == 'post'][0]{
  mainImage{
  	...,
  	'lqip': ^.mainImage.asset-&gt;metadata.lqip,
  }
}

Oct 6, 2021, 1:18 AM

Hey Geoff, I'll give it a try.

Oct 6, 2021, 1:19 AM

Just getting on a computer to check this.

Oct 6, 2021, 1:20 AM

Just tried and it works perfectly.

Oct 6, 2021, 1:20 AM

Thanks very much Geoff. Still getting my mind wrapped around these kinds of queries. Really appreciate the help.

Oct 6, 2021, 1:21 AM

This should do the same and removes some complexity:

*[_type == 'post'][0]{
  mainImage{
  	...,
  	'lqip': asset-&gt;metadata.lqip,
  }
}

Oct 6, 2021, 1:21 AM

Oh cool, I'll try it.

Oct 6, 2021, 1:22 AM

You’re welcome! Yes, they can get complex but are sure powerful. It’s fun when you try a query and it works. 🙂

Oct 6, 2021, 1:22 AM

Definitely! Yeah that one is simpler and intuitive. Works perfectly.

Oct 6, 2021, 1:23 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.