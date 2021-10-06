I'm having trouble with a query. Not sure if what I'd like to do is possible.
The query:
*[_type == "post"][0] {
mainImage,
"lqip": mainImage.asset->metadata.lqip
}
returns:
{
"lqip": "...",
"mainImage": {
"_type": "image",
"altText": "Mountains with pink sky and turquoise water",
"asset": {
"_ref": "image-db89f238f31f609d2cac163248de2105d4c1f06c-3374x2000-jpg",
"_type": "reference"
}
}
}
I'd like
lqip
to be a property of the
mainImage
object:
{
"mainImage": {
"_type": "image",
"altText": "Mountains with pink sky and turquoise water",
"lqip": "...",
"asset": {
"_ref": "image-db89f238f31f609d2cac163248de2105d4c1f06c-3374x2000-jpg",
"_type": "reference"
}
}
}
Is there a way to achieve this?
Oct 6, 2021, 1:13 AM