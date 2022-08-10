fruit

Hi Brian! If I’m understanding correctly, you can include the boolean in your projection and then handle the boolean when you map over your fruits. For example, if yourdocument has a boolean called, your query might look like:Then oncereturns your array of `fruit`s, you might do:may need to be destructured, depending on your setup. You’ll also likely want to modifyto your liking—it’s worth noting that unless you’ve handled indeterminate booleans explicitly in your Studio (with validation or initial values),andaren’t the only options (i.e.,would return bothand indeterminate values).