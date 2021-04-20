Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Handling nested arrays when programmatically creating documents in Sanity.io

16 replies
Last updated: Apr 20, 2021
how do you handle nested arrays when programatically creating documents?I tried something like this

const doc = {
    _type: "testDoc",
    title: "Please work dear sir",
    principle1: {
      _type: "revisions",
      guidelineName: "Pleas work dear madam",
      guideLineDescription: "Cheeseburgers"
    }
  };
for a block like this

{
      title: "Principle 1",
      name: "principle1",
      type: "array",
      of: [{ type: 'generatorAccessibilityGuidelines' }]
    },
I also have to handle one or two lower levels of nesting
Apr 19, 2021, 8:11 PM
title: “Please work dear sir”,
🤣 Pleading with your code. Been there.
Apr 19, 2021, 8:39 PM
It's been a long day and the sanity docs for generating pages seem extra skinny today 😞, but like with so many things - once I find the solution it is obvious
Apr 19, 2021, 8:46 PM
Is 
generatorAccessibilityGuidelines
an object type with just 
guidelineName
and 
guidelineDescription
as fields?
Apr 19, 2021, 8:47 PM
Understanding this spaghetti bowl takes some time but yes essential, only it's documents instead of documents because me and preview was not friends earlier this week.
https://gist.github.com/AndreasJacobsen/a44851ba77675bcba9dc0924a2717733 &lt;- the code
I don't mind making them objects again if that helps, they really don't have to be documents
Apr 19, 2021, 8:53 PM
how it looks
Apr 19, 2021, 8:56 PM
Oh, description is portable content…
Apr 19, 2021, 8:56 PM
yes, I have to generate a whole bunch of data; and a whole bunch of portable text
Apr 19, 2021, 8:57 PM
I didn’t include the boolean or array, but I imagine you’ll want something like this to create the guideline name and description:

{
  "_type": "testDoc",
  "title": "Please work dear sir",
  "principle1": [
    {
      "_type": "generatorAccessibilityGuidelines",
      "_key": "ea93048a4e37e9b23g79b761c706b980",
      "guidelineName": "Please work dear madam",
      "guidelineDescription": [
        {
          "_type": "block",
          "_key": "345ferr09a8w",
          "style": "normal",
          "markDefs": [],
          "children": [
            {
              "_type": "span",
              "_key": "8d8765cv944e",
              "text": "Cheeseburgers"
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}
I’ve hardcoded keys. You can probably come up with something programmatically—I think the only requirement is that keys be unique within an array.
Apr 19, 2021, 9:08 PM
hmmm I could probably generate the data by just creating block content and copy pasting the output. They are never re-used on pages. Gonna try this first thing tomorrow, thanks
user A
! Sanity should start paying you soon ;)
Apr 19, 2021, 9:16 PM
hmm the block content data is not associated with the actual portable text component. I tried adding the name but still got an error
const doc = {
    "_type": "testDoc",
    "title": "Please work dear sir",
    "principle1": [
      {
        "_type": "generatorAccessibilityGuidelines",
        "_key": "ea93048a4e37e9b23g79b761c706b980",
        "guidelineName": "Please work dear madam",
        "guidelineDescription": [
          {
            "_type": "block",
            "_key": "345ferr09a8w",
            "name": "guideLineDescription",
            "style": "normal",
            "markDefs": [],
            "children": [
              {
                "_type": "span",
                "_key": "8d8765cv944e",
                "text": "Cheeseburgers"
              }
            ]
          }
        ]
      }
    ]
  };

Apr 19, 2021, 9:25 PM
oh I completly forgot, I'm going to use the results from a GROQ-query to build this generator, so formatting the block content may not be that hard after all. but the mock data needs to work first
Apr 19, 2021, 9:28 PM
oh I completly forgot, I'm going to use the results from a GROQ-query to build this generator, so formatting the block content may not be that hard after all. but the mock data needs to work first
Apr 19, 2021, 9:28 PM
This is how I set up my schema:

export default {
  name: 'generatorAccessibilityGuidelines',
  type: 'object',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'guidelineName',
      type: 'string'
    },
    {
      name: 'guidelineDescription',
      type: 'array',
      of: [{ type: 'block' }]
    }
  ]
}
Apr 19, 2021, 10:16 PM
I solved this, for any one interested here is how
const generatorTemplate = (revision) =&gt; {
  const template = {
    _type: "revisionTemplate",
    auditName: "Well hello there",
    principleOneDescription: revision.principleOneDescription,
    principleTwoDescription: revision.principleTwoDescription,
    principleThreeDescription: revision.principleThreeDescription,
    principleFourDescription: revision.principleFourDescription,
    wadDescription: revision.wadDescription,
    principleOne: revision.principleOne,
    principleTwo: revision.principleTwo,
    principleThree: revision.principleThree,
    principleFour: revision.principleFour,
    wadPrinciples: revision.wadPrinciples,
  };
  return template;
};
export default generatorTemplate;

const createDoc = () =&gt; {
    client.create(generatorTemplate(revision)).then((res) =&gt; {
      console.log(`testDoc was created, document ID is ${res._id}`);
    });
  };
Data comes from a GROQ-query. Sanity just magically adds all the data to all the nested array elements
Apr 20, 2021, 1:43 PM
Well that’s way nicer. Nice job!
Apr 20, 2021, 1:44 PM
Thanks, your examples really helped me understand things 🙂
Apr 20, 2021, 1:44 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.