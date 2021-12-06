Handling sitemaps for Next.js apps with dynamic pages from Sanity

{ source: '/sitemap.xml', destination: '/api/sitemap' },

I usually create an api/sitemap function that generates the sitemap xml and then have a redirect called sitemap.xml to that function in next.config.js. No dependencies or build step, it's cacheable and customisable.I use a catch all route as well, but not 'hard stored' like in the article above. I use a flexible parent based relation (references) for Sanity documents and have a groq sitemap query as the source of truth to resolve all routes. This query is used for the sitemap, next static paths, internal links and a visual sitemap inside sanity.Routes are really key to your web app, best to have them set up right from the get go rather than as an afterthought.