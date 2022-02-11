import Stripe from "stripe" import { Handler } from "@netlify/functions" import sanityClient from "@sanity/client" // Initialize Stripe client const stripe = new Stripe(process.env.STRIPE_SECRET_KEY, { apiVersion: "2020-08-27", }) // Initialize SANITY client const client = sanityClient({ projectId: process.env.GATSBY_SANITY_ID, dataset: process.env.GATSBY_SANITY_DATASET, token: process.env.SANITY_TOKEN, useCdn: false, // `false` if you want to ensure fresh data apiVersion: "2022-02-01", }) const handler: Handler = async ({ body, headers }) => { try { // check the webhook to make sure it's valid const stripeEvent = stripe.webhooks.constructEvent( body, headers["stripe-signature"], process.env.STRIPE_WEBHOOK_SECRET ) // Only do stuff if this is a successful Stripe Checkout purchase if (stripeEvent.type === "checkout.session.completed") { // Get the session from the webhook and then // Got Stripe to get all of the session data // We need the full line items from the completed purchase const eventObject: any = stripeEvent.data.object const sessionId: string = eventObject.id const sessionData: any = await stripe.checkout.sessions.retrieve( sessionId, { expand: ["line_items", "line_items.data.price.product"], } ) const lineItems: any = sessionData.line_items.data // Loop over each line item and update the stock in SANITY if necessary lineItems.forEach((item) => { const sanityId = item.price.product.metadata.sanityId client .patch(sanityId) // Document ID to patch .dec({ stock: item.quantity }) // Increment field by count .commit() // Perform the patch and return a promise .catch((err) => { console.error("Oh no, the update failed: ", err.message) }) }) } return { statusCode: 200, body: JSON.stringify({ received: true }), } } catch (err) { console.log(`Stripe webhook failed with ${err}`) return { statusCode: 400, body: `Webhook Error: ${err.message}`, } } } export { handler }